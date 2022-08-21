Raiders Interested In Ndamukong Suh: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 15: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walk to the sidelines before the start of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Ndamukong Suh remains a free agent, though one notable team is reportedly showing interest.

According to reports out of Las Vegas, the Raiders remain interested in the longtime defensive lineman.

Suh, though, is reportedly seeking a hefty contract.

From the report:

Suh reportedly had multiple conversations with the Raiders and Vikings as of late June. There also were conflicting reports as to whether the Browns were interested in Suh.

The 35-year-old lineman has made plenty of money in a career that traces back to 2010, and he won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020. He doesn’t need to settle for anything less than what he wants, and he shouldn’t.

Suh would be a prominent addition for the Raiders defense.

"Didn’t believe he’d be in this position back in 2009," one fan tweeted.

"This is great and I would love to have him - but we need a RT, pronto!!!!" another fan added.

"The Raiders are a natural fit, it's where all great former D Linemen go before retirement. Sapp,Seymour," one fan added.

Where do you see Suh ending up?