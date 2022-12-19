Video: Raiders Stun Patriots On Shocking Game-Winner

The Las Vegas Raiders just shocked the New England Patriots on what is the most shocking play of the 2022 NFL regular season to date.

New England and Las Vegas were tied, 24-24, as time was expiring on Sunday. The Patriots had the ball and attempted a couple of later plays, in search of a miraculous game-winning touchdown. Instead, the Raiders got one.

Former Patriots star Chandler Jones intercepted one of the passes and took it back to the house for a touchdown, sealing the truly crazy win for the Raiders on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

It doesn't get much crazier than that, does it?

The Raiders pulled off one of the craziest wins in recent NFL history, with that 48-yard fumble recovery by the former Patriots star on Sunday afternoon.

We need to see what Bill Belichick's reaction is to that wild play in Las Vegas as soon as possible.