Raiders Release Depth Chart Before Game vs. Chargers

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost underway.

Ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders became the latest team to reveal their depth chart on Tuesday.

The alignment displays a stacked alignment of skill-position players for quarterback Derek Carr. Davante Adams joins Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, and Josh Jacobs among the team's starters.

Waller, who was dealing with a hamstring injury while seeking an extension this preseason, is practicing and looks poised to play Sunday.

With only eight players, the offensive line is also light on depth. The unit will need to hold up for the Raiders to realize their potential as a top-flight offense this season.

The Raiders made a major splash this offseason by adding Chandler Jones to a defensive line led by Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby. While that duo could wreak havoc against opposing quarterbacks, the interior will look to stabilize last year's 19th-ranked run defense.

Nate Hobbs will open the season as a starting cornerback alongside Rock Ya-Sin, who started eight games for the Indianapolis Colts in each of the last two seasons.

The Raiders will face the Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET