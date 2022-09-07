Raiders Reportedly Hosted Longtime Patriots Player Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have New England Patriots connections on their coaching staff. Those ties may lead them to pursue a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Jamie Collins visited the Raiders on Wednesday.

The linebacker has played 76 games over three separate stints with the Patriots. The 2015 Pro Bowler has 706 tackles, 26.5 sacks, and 12 interceptions over his nine-year career.

New England brought Collins back to Foxboro after getting cut by the Detroit Lions early last season. He recorded 20 tackles, an interception, and a sack in 10 games.

First-year Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has spent most of his career working under Bill Belichick in New England. He brought along Patrick Graham, a linebackers coach during Collins' time with the Patriots, to serve as the defensive coordinator.

A Raiders defense headlined by pass-rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones features Divine Deablo, Denzel Perryman, and Jayon Brown at linebacker. Undrafted rookies Darien Butler and Luke Masterson represent their only bench depth.

The Raiders will begin their season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.