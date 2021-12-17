Raiders Star Furious With NFL’s Latest Decision

Raiders star linebacker K.J. Wright isn’t happy with the NFL’s decision to postpone his team’s game against the Browns.

Wright voiced his displeasure on Twitter by saying that the rules are bent in favor of the Browns and that he was lied to. He also thinks that if this were the other way around (meaning if Las Vegas had the outbreak) the game would still be going on as scheduled.

I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent! @NFL @NFLPA If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) December 17, 2021

K.J. is also likely upset due to how this throws off the normal routine for some players (including him). That said, COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon and the league is putting player and staff safety above everything else.

There’s also the point that no players on either side get paid if there’s a forfeit.

Important note for players on Raiders, Eagles, Seahawks who are unhappy their games were rescheduled instead of forfeited: Neither team’s players get paid if a team has to forfeit. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 17, 2021

The Browns currently have close to 30 players on the COVID list, including Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and running back Kareem Hunt.

Wright is having another stellar season in Las Vegas as he has 36 total tackles (17 solo).

Kickoff is now slated for 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday.