Raiders Star Furious With NFL’s Latest Decision

Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Raiders star linebacker K.J. Wright isn’t happy with the NFL’s decision to postpone his team’s game against the Browns.

Wright voiced his displeasure on Twitter by saying that the rules are bent in favor of the Browns and that he was lied to. He also thinks that if this were the other way around (meaning if Las Vegas had the outbreak) the game would still be going on as scheduled.

K.J. is also likely upset due to how this throws off the normal routine for some players (including him). That said, COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon and the league is putting player and staff safety above everything else.

There’s also the point that no players on either side get paid if there’s a forfeit.

The Browns currently have close to 30 players on the COVID list, including Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and running back Kareem Hunt.

Wright is having another stellar season in Las Vegas as he has 36 total tackles (17 solo).

Kickoff is now slated for 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday.

