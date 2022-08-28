Raiders Star Has Reportedly Terminated His Current Agents

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with Hunter Renfrow #13 after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Two weeks before beginning a new season, Darren Waller is changing his representation.

The Sports Business Journal's Liz Mullen reported Thursday that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has fired Klutch Sports. He must complete a five-day waiting period before hiring a new agency.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, "rumors are making the rounds" that Waller will hire Drew Rosenhaus, whose long list of clientele includes Aaron Jones and Tyreek Hill.

Waller is next in line for a raise after the Raiders gave new deals to Derek Carr, Hunter Renfrow, and Davante Adams this offseason. The 2020 Pro Bowler is slated to make a $6.25 million base salary in each of the next two seasons.

Waller established himself as one of the NFL's premier tight ends by exceeding 1,110 receiving yards in consecutive seasons. However, he registered 665 yards in 11 games played last season.

Currently dealing with a hamstring injury, his status for the start of the season remains up in the air. Waller has missed most of practice and did not play in the preseason.