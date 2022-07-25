Raiders Veteran Player Has Announced His Retirement

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

A Las Vegas Raiders player has announced his retirement.

Denzelle Good, a 31-year-old lineman, has decided to retire from professional football.

The veteran lineman has been with the Raiders since 2018. He previously played for the Colts.

Good will not be back for another season in 2022.

Good was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Mars Hill back in 2015.

The veteran offensive lineman played in 62 career games, making more than 40 starts over the course of his career.