Rams Announce Big Contract News: NFL World Reacts

The Los Angeles Rams confirmed two major contract extensions hours before kicking off the regular season.

On Thursday afternoon, the team announced that head coach Sean McVay and Les Snead have signed new deals keeping them with the team through 2026.

Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, both contracts put them "among the highest-paid in their respective roles."

Fans are excited to see the regime responsible for a Super Bowl championship stick around for five more years.

While McVay revealed an extension agreement last month, the Rams had yet to lock down Snead. McVay said at the time that he hoped to wait on announcing a deal until they both landed new contracts.

The organization also extended several key players throughout the offseason. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald all got rewarded with big paydays.

They can all celebrate these new deals when the Rams host the Buffalo Bills tonight to start the regular season.