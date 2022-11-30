Rams Appear To Make Decision On Quarterback Matthew Stafford

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford's health remains a pressing concern for the Los Angeles Rams.

The quarterback has missed two of their last three games following two separate trips to the concussion protocol. It's hardly surprising to learn the Rams don't plan to rush him back.

Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, head coach Sean McVay said it's "safe to say" Stafford will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 34-year-old won't practice Wednesday while remaining in the protocol.

The Rams have dropped to 3-8 after losing five straight games, so they could win the rest of their final six games and still miss the playoffs. As a result, it makes little sense to take any chances with a star quarterback who suffered two head injuries in the same month.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Stafford might not return this season.

With backup quarterback John Wolford also sidelined last week, Bryce Perkins collected 100 passing yards, a touchdown, and two picks in his first career NFL start, a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per the AP's Greg Beacham, Wolford is available to practice this week. However, McVay didn't say whether he or Perkins will receive first-team reps.