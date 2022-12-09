Rams Appear To Make Starting Quarterback Decision

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. Two days later, he appears poised to play.

Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times noted that Mayfield handled snaps during pre-game warmups. That could mean the former No. 1 pick will compete in Thursday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Multiple reporters said they haven't seen John Wolford warming up. ESPN's Adam Schefter said Thursday morning that Mayfield would start if a neck injury sidelines Wolford.

However, The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue said Mayfield, Wolford, and Bryce Perkins are all active. She also spotted Perkins throwing in warmups.

It's a bizarre situation, as the Rams have not declared a starter. One would think Mayfield hasn't had enough time to learn the offense, but he's suiting up with the chance to quickly make his team debut.

Perhaps head coach Sean McVay plans to deploy more than one quarterback. The 3-9 Rams don't have much on the line while playing without Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald.

Viewers will discover the plan when the Thursday Night Football clash starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.