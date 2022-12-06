Rams Coach Has Simple Explanation For Claiming Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers is shown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield will receive another fresh start after the Los Angeles Rams claimed him off waivers Tuesday.

Having fallen to 3-9 amid an ongoing six-game losing streak, the Rams are essentially running out the clock this season. They could hand the offense to Mayfield after placing another former No. 1 pick, Matthew Stafford, on the injured reserve last week.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, offensive coordinator Liam Coen stated a simple objective for the final few weeks.

"You're looking for a chance to evaluate talent," Coen said of adding Mayfield.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris brought up Mayfield leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs in 2020.

"Brought Cleveland from pretty much the ashes," Morris said. "This game is sometimes thankless. Getting a chance to acquire a guy that's got nothing to lose and something to prove is always awesome."

Besides, the Rams haven't had much luck under center without Stafford.

Bryce Perkins tallied 100 passing yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in his first career start, a 27-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12. On Sunday, John Wolford completed 14 of 26 passes for 178 yards and two picks in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Following a bitter breakup with the Browns, Mayfield accounted for seven touchdowns in as many games for the Carolina Panthers. He posted an NFL-low 18.3 QBR before getting placed on waivers.

The Rams will hope to revive the Mayfield who once looked like Cleveland's franchise quarterback. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that the Rams can also get a compensatory draft pick if another team signs Mayfield this offseason.

While Schefter said there's a chance Mayfield makes his Rams debut this Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said he "obviously" won't be ready to start against the Las Vegas Raiders in two days.