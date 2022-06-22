Rams Coach Sean McVay Is Getting His Own Statue

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the NFC Championship game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Sean McVay became the youngest NFL head coach to ever win a Super Bowl earlier this year. Now the 36-year-old will add to his legacy by getting a statue at his alma mater.

According to Michael D. Clark of Journal-News, Miami University in Ohio is adding a McVay statue to its “Cradle Of Coaches” exhibit near Yager Stadium. It's already in progress with the podium in place.

Miami spokeswoman Jessica Rivinius said they're "proud" of McVay and "excited to recognize him on campus."

"Like those honored there, Coach McVay demonstrates the Miami athletics tradition of graduating champions," Rivinius said. "We hope that the array of bronze figures of these successful coaches serves as an inspiration for RedHawks and our community and a reminder of our potential for success."

McVay will become the 10th person honored in the Cradle of Coaches. As the school proudly pointed out, he joins Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh and New York Jets' Weeb Ewbank as the third Miami alum to coach a Super Bowl champion. No other school has more than two.

McVay played for the Redhawks from 2005 to 2007, catching 39 passes as a wide receiver. He quickly found NFL work as an offensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after graduating in 2008.

Less than a decade later, the Rams made him the youngest NFL head coach ever when hiring the 30-year-old in 2017.

While McVay has already established a career worthy of a statue, he still has plenty of time to accomplish more. One day he might garner another bust in Ohio, this time for Canton's Pro Football Hall of Fame.