Rams Cut Former Third Round Pick On Tuesday

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams parted ways with a former draft pick who never quite found his footing.

On Tuesday, the defending Super Bowl champions waived safety Terrell Burgess, the No. 104 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

They also waived tight end Kendall Blanton, who caught his only two targets for35 yards but hasn't played since Week 6.

Burgess became a Day 2 selection after registering 81 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception in his senior year at Utah. He's since tallied 29 tackles and one pass defended in 30 games with the Rams.

Seeing most of his playing time on special teams, Burgess hasn't played a defensive snap since Week 5. The 23-year-old recorded nine tackles in a 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that Burgess "could be had" before last Tuesday's trade deadline. The Rams presumably didn't receive any offers, as he'll now become a free agent if he clears waivers.