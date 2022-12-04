NFL Has A 'Disaster Scenario' With Matthew Stafford

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Placing Matthew Stafford on the injured reserve is obviously bad news for the Los Angeles Rams, but it'll also cause a dreary December for the NFL and fans.

Stafford, who is on the concussion protocol for the second time this season, must miss at least the next four games. Since the 3-8 Rams will likely get eliminated from playoff contention before the star quarterback can return, there's a good chance he gets shut down for the season.

Stafford must miss at least the next four games. Since the 3-8 Rams will likely get eliminated from playoff contention before the star quarterback can return, there's a good chance he gets shut down for the season.

That won't help a depleted Rams team that's lost five straight games, and it'll also lead to poor primetime games.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted that Stafford will miss at least three consecutive island games following Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams face the Las Vegas Raiders in four days on Thursday Night Football. They then have a Monday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 before hosting the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day.

Making matters worse for the Rams, the Detroit Lions own their 2023 first-round pick from the trade that brought Stafford to Los Angeles. The Rams' Week 16 game against the Broncos will mean far more to the Lions and Seahawks, who have Denver's first-round choice.

The Rams are also scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17, but NBC can flex out of that game for a more appealing matchup.

With Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald also sidelined, there may not be a worse team to spotlight. Nobody could have reasonably predicted such a doomsday scenario for the defending Super Bowl champions.