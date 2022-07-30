Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones.
Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
Now, the Rams are moving on. A disappointing development after many thought Jones would develop into the team's third-string running back.
"Man i always thought X would be the 3rd RB in rotation. Very talented, just can’t stay healthy," one fan wrote.
"If you’ve heard me speak, you know I love Xavier Jones, but I actually sneakily like this move for the rams. Ragas is a tough, big bodied, north/south style of back they don’t have in their room that can fill an extreme discount Sony Michel role in the best case scenario," said a Rams fan.
"Bummer for X. But @TreyRagas is very talented. Welcome to the Super bowl champs Trey!," one fan wrote.
"Rams' Xavier Jones reverted to injured reserve," added NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
A disappointing development for Xavier Jones. Hopefully he gets healthy and lands back on his feet.