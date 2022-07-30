Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones.

Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.

Now, the Rams are moving on. A disappointing development after many thought Jones would develop into the team's third-string running back.

"Man i always thought X would be the 3rd RB in rotation. Very talented, just can’t stay healthy," one fan wrote.

"If you’ve heard me speak, you know I love Xavier Jones, but I actually sneakily like this move for the rams. Ragas is a tough, big bodied, north/south style of back they don’t have in their room that can fill an extreme discount Sony Michel role in the best case scenario," said a Rams fan.

"Bummer for X. But @TreyRagas is very talented. Welcome to the Super bowl champs Trey!," one fan wrote.

"Rams' Xavier Jones reverted to injured reserve," added NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

A disappointing development for Xavier Jones. Hopefully he gets healthy and lands back on his feet.