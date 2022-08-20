Rams Release Super Bowl LVI Starter: Fans React

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Just a few months ago, tight end Kendall Blanton turned his dreams into a reality. Blanton was the Los Angeles Rams' starting tight end in Super Bowl LVI. Unfortunately, life comes at you fast in the National Football League.

The Rams announced this Saturday afternoon that they are waiving tight end Kendall Blanton. The former Super Bowl starter now heads to waivers.

"LA Rams Transactions: • Waived, No Recall TE Kendall Blanton, RB Raymond Calais, DB Jairon McVea, RB A.J. Rose • Waived/Injured, Prior to Cut to 53 WR J.J. Koski," the Rams announced.

A Super Bowl starter that doesn't even make it to the final cut day. A brutal blow for the young player.

"Kendall Blanton was the Rams starting tight end in the Super Bowl and doesn’t even make it to final cuts… The NFL comes at you fast," said Jack Cavanagh.

"Kendall blanton had the biggest plays of the game ever in the NFC championship," a fan wrote.

"Wow. Kendall Blanton was the starting tight end in the Super Bowl this year and now he’s cut. The NFL is not a nice place!" another fan commented.

A stunning outcome. Kendall Blanton will no doubt find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.

The Rams, meanwhile, are moving ahead with Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins and Jared Pinkney at the tight end position for the 2022 season.