Rams Released Former Draft Pick On Wednesday

A day after beginning mandatory minicamp, the Los Angeles Rams moved on from a player who cemented an indelible spot in the franchise's history.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rams waived linebacker Travin Howard.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Howard played all 16 games in 2019 and a 12 games last season. After collecting three passes defended and a pick during the regular season, he matched those tallies in the playoffs.

The postseason interception came at a crucial moment, as he sealed their NFC Championship Game victory over the San Francisco 49ers by picking off Jimmy Garoppolo with a little over a minute remaining in the 20-17 contest.

Howard also registered 10 tackles during their four playoff victories, two of which he started.

The 26-year-old was slated to make $2.54 million in the final year of his deal. He might have been a cap casualty after the Rams made Aaron Donald the NFL's highest-paid player beyond quarterbacks.