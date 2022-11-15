A Reported Injury Diagnosis Is In For Cooper Kupp

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots tackles Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams on a pass play during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The diagnosis is in on Cooper Kupp, who left Sunday's game early with an ankle injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the star Los Angeles Rams wide receiver suffered a high-ankle sprain. Another source said his prognosis "doesn't sound good."

Kupp went to the locker room after going down and immediately grabbing his ankle. He left the stadium in a walking boot, but the Rams were at least cautiously optimistic that he "avoided a worst-case scenario."

Although Kupp didn't suffer a severe tear that'd require season-ending surgery, the 29-year-old still looks likely to miss time.

After leading the NFL in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns last season, Kupp found the end zone six times in his first eight games. He exceeded 100 yards in five contests while averaging nine receptions per game.

However, the Rams have followed a Super Bowl campaign by starting 3-6. They could play their next game without Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who missed their Week 10 loss with a concussion.

Playing multiple games without Kupp could put the final nail in the 2022 Rams' coffin.