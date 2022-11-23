Rams Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Quarterback

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Injuries may force the Los Angeles Rams to start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matthew Stafford is back in the concussion protocol for the second time this month, placing his Week 12 availability in peril. Jon Wolford, who replaced Stafford in Week 10, is dealing with a neck injury.

As a result, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Bryce Perkins will receive first-team reps in practice this week. He's thus likely to start if Stafford and Wolford are both sidelined.

The Rams also signed former USFL quarterback Case Cookus to the practice squad on Wednesday.

With Wolford inactive, Perkins played after Stafford exited last Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. The 25-year-old completed five of 10 passes for 64 yards while adding 39 rushing yards.

Perkins went undrafted after accounting for 33 touchdowns (22 passing, 11 rushing) in his 2019 senior season at Virginia. He signed with the Rams' practice squad in 2020, but never saw the field until completing one pass for minus-three yards in his Week 10 NFL debut.

The Rams have dropped to 3-7 amid an ongoing four-game losing streak, and they placed star wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the injured reserve. Perkins would face a steep challenge to winning his first career NFL start at Arrowhead Stadium against a prominent Super Bowl contender.