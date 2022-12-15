Rams Reportedly Release Third-Round Pick From 2020

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Rams wrap up a nightmarish season, they should use the final four games to audition players for 2023.

However, those plans apparently won't include Terrell Lewis. The team waived the 24-year-old linebacker on Thursday.

Los Angeles made Lewis the 84th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft after he recorded 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss as a junior at Alabama. Lewis has played 30 games for the Rams, including 11 this season.

Along with garnering his first career interception in Week 1, Lewis has 13 tackles, a sack, and three quarterback hits in 2022. Yet a back injury has sidelined him since recording a season-low 14 snaps in the Rams' Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams have gotten decimated by injuries during their Super Bowl defense. Currently playing without Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald, they could gift the Detroit Lions a high first-round pick next year unless the recently acquired Baker Mayfield leads a late-season turnaround.

Los Angeles goes into Green Bay to face the Packers on Monday Night Football.