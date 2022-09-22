Rams Signed Familiar Running Back On Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing a former player back into the fold.

On Thursday, the defending Super Bowl champions signed Malcolm Brown to the practice squad.

The Rams still played in St. Louis when Brown joined the team in 2015. He spent six seasons with the organization, producing 1,515 total yards and 12 touchdowns in 70 games.

Rams fans and fantasy football managers may particularly remember Brown opening the 2020 season with 110 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 21 touches in Week 1.

However, his role and production dwindled from that point forward. He finished the season with 419 rushing and 162 receiving yards, both of which represented personal highs.

Brown then joined the Miami Dolphins, where he gained just 125 rushing yards and a touchdown in seven games last season. The Saints signed the 29-year-old during the offseason but released him in August.

The Dolphins once again signed a former Rams running back this offseason when adding Sony Michel, last season's leading rusher. Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers are now sharing responsibilities in the Rams' backfield.

Akers has not played as much as anticipated, seeing the field on just 39 snaps in two games. He's accrued 44 yards on 18 carries.

Henderson, meanwhile, tallied 47 rushing yards in each game. Their third-string back, Jake Funk, has yet to touch the ball this season.

While Brown will begin on the practice squad, head coach Sean McVay may feel comfortable promoting and deploying the veteran in goal-line and pass-blocking situations.