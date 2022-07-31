Rams Star Misses Practice Due To Unknown Reason

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams were without star wide receiver Van Jefferson at practice on Saturday.

Jefferson, who is recovering from an offseason surgery, might have missed practice due to an injury recovery. However, Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't giving out the full details.

All we know is that Jefferson missed practice as he works through a situation.

“We’re figuring that out right now, working through that . . . l’ll have more information for you later — like I said, I don’t have anything right now,” McVay said.

Jefferson, who caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season, will likely be counted on even more in 2022.

The Rams lost wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason, though he could be brought back.

Jefferson will hope to improve on his impressive 2021 numbers.