Rams Still Have Interest In Odell: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Rams could still reunite with Odell Beckham Jr. However, the wide receiver is reportedly in no rush to sign anywhere.

NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that the Rams have "maintained interest" in Beckham, who scored seven touchdowns in 12 games (playoff included) for them last season.

Beckham had already tallied 52 yards and a touchdown during the Super Bowl before tearing his ACL. Since the 29-year-old won't be available for the start of the season, Rapoport said OBJ may wait until October or November to see if a contender develops a need at wide receiver.

Rapoport's colleague, Mike Garafolo, added that teams are adopting a similar strategy. As a result, there's a solid chance the former New York Giants star remains unsigned at the start of the season.

This didn't stop other fanbases from recruiting Beckham for their respective favorite teams.

Since Van Jefferson underwent what the Rams described as a minor knee surgery on Tuesday, a healthy Beckham returning to Los Angeles would make plenty of sense.

However, Jefferson will likely beat Beckham back to the field. There then might not be enough targets left considering the Rams added Allen Robinson during the offseason.

By waiting, Beckham and the Rams can better determine if he's a good fit to contribute down the stretch again. If not, another title hopeful such as the Dallas Cowboys may be eager to ignite their passing offense like OBJ did for Los Angeles last year.