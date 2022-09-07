Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense.

As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the team described the procedure as "minor," the 26-year-old hasn't practiced this week.

The 2020 second-round pick emerged as a significant deep threat for Matthew Stafford when totaling 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 50 catches last season. He played all but one snap in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Rams no longer have Odell Beckham Jr., who ignited their passing offense late last season, they signed Allen Robinson to play alongside reigning Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

Yet they don't possess much receiving depth, especially without Jefferson. Tutu Atwell, Brandon Powell, Ben Skowronek, and Lance McCutcheon are their other active options.

Jefferson is the only player listed on the team's injury report.

The Rams and Bills will kick off the season Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.