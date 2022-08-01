Rams Wide Receiver Scheduled To Have Surgery

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is headed toward another knee operation.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Monday that Jefferson will undergo his second knee surgery Tuesday. McVay set the timetable at "a few weeks" and is unsure if the 26-year-old will start the season.

Per Greg Beacham of The Associated Press, McVay described the upcoming procedure as "minor."

A pivotal deep threat for Matthew Stafford last season, Jefferson averaged 9.0 yards per target with 12 catches of 20 yards or more. He should again play a huge role in the Rams' passing offense behind Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp and free-agent signee Allen Robinson.

His six receiving touchdowns last year were more than any Rams player besides Kupp.

The defending Super Bowl champions will have a bit less time to prepare for Week 1. They'll commence the 2022 season against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 8.

It'd certainly help to have Jefferson ready for that potential shootout, but the Rams should make sure the 26-year-old is healthy following a tumultuous offseason.