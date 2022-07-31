Rams Wide Receiver To Reportedly See Specialist On Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams could be in jeopardy of losing Van Jefferson.

After the wide receiver sat out Saturday's practice for an unspecified reason, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided a concerning update Sunday morning.

"Van Jefferson will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has been plaguing him, source said. Jefferson has been doing maintenance and faces the prospect of missing a few weeks," Rapoport wrote. "He’ll have more info following the appointment, including if he needs surgery."

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue added that head coach Sean McVay "clearly was concerned" when speaking to reporters Saturday. The issue stems from a procedure Jefferson had during the offseason.

He was reportedly "feeling good and moving well to open camp."

Jefferson emerged as a significant deep threat in his second season. Starting all 17 games, the former second-round selection snagged 50 catches for 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Although the Rams signed Allen Robinson, Jefferson still factors prominently into a passing offense that didn't retain free agents Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr. Starting the season without Jefferson would cost Matthew Stafford an important vertical playmaker.