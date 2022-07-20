Randall Cunningham Stepping Down From Job: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Randall Cunningham #12 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game at Three Rivers Stadium on August 24, 1995 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Steelers 16-6. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham announced on Wednesday that he's stepped down from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cunningham, a former Eagles and Vikings quarterback, had served as the team chaplain for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“After 2 years of serving as the LV Raiders Chaplain and much prayer, I have decided to resign,” Cunningham wrote on Facebook. “I thank Jon Gruden for the opportunity to be involved. It’s just time to move on.”

The Raiders have had a lot of turnover in recent years, most notably the firing of head coach Jon Gruden.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the decision by Cunningham.

"One of my fav players growing up. QB Eagles Super Tecmo Bowl!" one fan tweeted.

"Another victim of patriots west" one fan added.

The Raiders hired former Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels this offseason.

The Raiders will be among the league's most-interesting teams to watch in 2022.