Randy Moss Back With ESPN: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: ESPN NFL football commentator Randy Moss on the set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum during preseason on August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Randy Moss has been one of the best aspects of the network's pregame show on Sunday mornings.

Thankfully, Randy isn't going anywhere.

This week, ESPN announced that Moss has agreed to a new contract with the Worldwide Leader. The 2022 NFL regular season is just weeks away now.

“The Sunday NFL Countdown group has created such strong chemistry and has clearly built a connection with our fans,” said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president and executive producer. “Our blend of perspectives and personalities is perfect for fresh, insightful on-the-field analysis and conversation, regardless of the storyline or breaking news in a given week. It was critical for us to maintain the momentum moving forward.”

ESPN had more on Moss, too:

Moss joined the network following his playing career as one of the most transcendent wide receivers in NFL history. He played 14 NFL seasons, redefining the wide receiver position throughout his brilliant career. In total, he amassed 15,292 career yards and 982 receptions, including 156 for touchdowns. He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer inducted in 2018.

Congrats, Randy!

"Looking forward to working with the whole team on this. It’s going to be a great season" one fan wrote.

"If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it," another fan added.

'Going to be the best year from us yet!" another fan added.

The regular season can't get here fast enough.