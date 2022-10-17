Randy Moss Getting Crushed For What He Said About Cooper Rush

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Randy Moss from ESPN looks on during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

At this point, anyone who suggested that the Dallas Cowboys might have a quarterback controversy on their hands needs to be publicly shamed.

Unfortunately, Randy Moss, you're on that list.

Moss suggested on Sunday morning that the Cowboys should consider sticking with Rush if they beat the Eagles on Sunday evening.

The Eagles are currently crushing the Cowboys, 20-3. Rush has already thrown two interceptions.

It's obvious that Dak Prescott is the better quarterback. It's puzzling why anyone would suggest anything to the controversy.

Moss did, though.

"If [Cooper Rush] goes and wins this game tonight ... he can handle on the road, at home, whatever. Why are we gonna look at Dak?" Moss said.

That comment is looking pretty bad roughly 12 hours later.

"Lol this was this morning man," one fan wrote.

"These people make a lot of money to say these things. Sports journalism is dead," one fan added.

"This is such a dumb take," another fan added on social media.

The Cowboys will fall to 4-2 on the year with a loss on Sunday night, while the Eagles will improve to 6-0.