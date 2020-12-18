Randy Moss Ranks Best NFL Wide Receivers Ever: “I’ll Put Myself First”

Former San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice is unquestionably the best wide receiver in the NFL history.

Or is he? Two other legendary wide receivers talked about who the best wide receivers in NFL history are, and one of them didn’t put Rice at No. 1.

In fact, Randy Moss doesn’t even think Rice belongs in the top two. During a podcast with Terrell Owens, Moss ranked his top three – or four – wide receivers.

The four-time All-Pro claimed that he is the best wide receiver of all time, with Owens coming in at No. 2. “I’ll put myself first, I’ll put T.O. second,” Moss said. “I would put Jerry probably third or fourth.”

He later clarified his comments, saying the rankings are based on “dominance.” Here’s what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“I’m talking about dominating the game and changing the game of football. I don’t live on statistics because if you live on statistics and live on championships that’s all political. You’ve seen guys released or cut from a team just by a couple words in the media. You’ve seen guys given contracts or you’ve seen guys not given contracts just because of the color of their skin. You’ve got to throw politics out of the game of football, and look at the impact of what each individual was able to make in the game of football.”

Moss and Owens have historic careers and were dominant during most of their careers.

However, to suggest Jerry Rice isn’t a top two or even top three wide receiver in NFL history is asinine. Rice has 5,000 more receiving yards than the next closest receiver and over 100 receptions more than the next closest receiver – Larry Fitzgerald is second in both.