Randy Moss' Record Broken Sunday: NFL World Reacts

Few NFL players, if any, were more exciting to watch when they first came into the league than Randy Moss.

The former Minnesota Vikings great electrified the NFL world with his ability, especially on deep passes, dominating opposing secondaries with ease.

As good as Moss was, is Justin Jefferson even better?

That seems blasphemous to say, but the numbers back it up right now.

"Jefferson (228) passed Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss (226) to set the franchise record for most pass receptions in a player's first three seasons in the NFL," the Vikings announced.

Wow.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the big record news on Sunday.

"TEARS. CRYING REAL TEARS," one fan wrote.

"Best player in the NFL don’t @ me," another fan wrote.

"Jefferson has done it folks, this is such a huge statement by the young and already established WR. Congrats to my boy JJ, keep it going and keep making Vikings nation proud," another fan wrote.

And we're only in Week 5.

Jefferson's three-year numbers are going to end up looking absolutely insane.