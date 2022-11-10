Ranking Odell Beckham Jr's 3 "Most Likely" Teams

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Where is Odell Beckham Jr. going to end up?

The free agent wide receiver is reportedly going to be fully cleared to play this week, according to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, who shared the update on Sunday.

Reports suggest that Beckham Jr. would like to play somewhere warm, which makes sense, given he's coming off a serious knee injury.

He's been linked to teams like the Buffalo Bills, but given the climate in upstate New York, that feels unlikely.

Here are the three most likely destinations for the free agent wide receiver.

1. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are in need of another weapon at wide receiver and Beckham fits the bill.

Jerry Jones has made it clear that he would like to see OBJ in a Cowboys helmet. Players like Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons have echoed their owner's thoughts, too.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are 3-5 on the season, but they could remain in the playoff hunt with a win over the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles won a Super Bowl with Odell Beckham Jr. last year.

It would not be surprising to see Odell back in the blue and gold at some point.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

3. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are 4-4 on the year and already made a big trade for Christian McCaffrey.

Why not add one more weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo to throw to in Odell Beckham Jr?

The 49ers play in an ideal location for Beckham and could use more help on offense.

***

Who do you think Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with?