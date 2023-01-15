Ranking Tom Brady's 3 Most-Likely Free Agency Destinations
Is Tom Brady playing his final game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night?
The Bucs are set to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Monday evening. It could be the final home game for Brady, 45, who is set to hit free agency.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there are three teams expected to pursue Brady in free agency - the 49ers, the Raiders and the Titans.
Here are his three most likely teams ranked in order.
1. Raiders
The Raiders are moving on from Derek Carr. They are coached by former Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels. And they have a clear No. 1 wide receiver in Davante Adams.
Brady to Vegas makes a lot of sense.
2. 49ers
The 49ers have Brock Purdy, but would they really be willing to stick with him rather than giving Brady a free agency contract?
Brady with those weapons and that defense would be a likely Super Bowl favorite.
3. Titans
The Titans make sense in some ways, as they're coached by Brady's former teammate in Mike Vrabel, and have a pretty good roster.
However, they lack weapons on offense, especially at wide receiver, and might not be that better positioned than the Buccaneers are at the moment.
Where do you see Brady playing?