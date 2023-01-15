Ranking Tom Brady's 3 Most-Likely Free Agency Destinations

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Is Tom Brady playing his final game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night?

The Bucs are set to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Monday evening. It could be the final home game for Brady, 45, who is set to hit free agency.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there are three teams expected to pursue Brady in free agency - the 49ers, the Raiders and the Titans.

Here are his three most likely teams ranked in order.

1. Raiders

The Raiders are moving on from Derek Carr. They are coached by former Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels. And they have a clear No. 1 wide receiver in Davante Adams.

Brady to Vegas makes a lot of sense.

2. 49ers

The 49ers have Brock Purdy, but would they really be willing to stick with him rather than giving Brady a free agency contract?

Brady with those weapons and that defense would be a likely Super Bowl favorite.

3. Titans

The Titans make sense in some ways, as they're coached by Brady's former teammate in Mike Vrabel, and have a pretty good roster.

However, they lack weapons on offense, especially at wide receiver, and might not be that better positioned than the Buccaneers are at the moment.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Where do you see Brady playing?