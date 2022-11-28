Ravens Announce Decision On Running Back JK Dobbins

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are back in the familiar position of awaiting J.K. Dobbins' return.

After missing all of last season recovering from a torn ACL, the running back played four games before aggravating his injured knee in Week 6. He went on the injured reserve after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery last month.

During Monday's press conference, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins will resume practice "to some degree" this week.

"I'm not sure exactly what they'll let him do, so they'll see," Harbaugh said.

Dobbins can practice with the team for 21 days before getting activated from the IR. It's unclear when the Ravens hope he can return to game action.

Upon returning in Week 3, Dobbins delivered 162 yards and two touchdowns in 41 touches across four games. The 23-year-old was getting eased back into the rotation, never playing more than half of the offense's snaps.

Without Dobbins, Baltimore has turned to a backfield tandem of Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill, and the recently returning Gus Edwards. However, quarterback Lamar Jackson handily leads the team with 755 rushing yards.

Following Sunday's late 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Ravens are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North at 7-4. Each of their next five opponents (Broncos, Steelers twice, Browns, and Falcons) currently has a losing record before a potentially crucial Week 18 clash at Cincinnati.

Getting Dobbins back would certainly boost Baltimore's offense this winter, but he probably won't be ready for this Sunday's matchup against Denver.