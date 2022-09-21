Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson's Status For Sunday

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson became the center of a momentary panic when spotted wearing a protective sleeve on his throwing arm during Wednesday's practice.

When sharing the photo, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback didn't throw to wide receivers during the portion of practice open to media.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh nevertheless confirmed that Jackson isn't in danger of missing Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

"Just a normal course of the season type thing," Harbaugh said. "He practiced today, so he'll be playing Sunday."

Jackson said he's "feeling good" and answered "not at all" when asked if he expected any setbacks to his normal practice routine.

Via The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the 2019 MVP assured reporters that he'll throw "a lot" on Sunday.

Baltimore listed Jackson on Wednesday's injury report with a right elbow injury. He still appears on track to face Bill Belichick's team at Gilette Stadium.

Jackson has already accrued 531 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, and 136 rushing yards through two games. The Ravens looked poised to start 2-0 before squandering a 35-14 lead to the Miami Dolphins in a stunning 42-38 loss.

The Ravens will look to rebound in the road game starting at 1 p.m. ET.