Ravens Announce Practice Report For Running Back J.K. Dobbins

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are waiting to welcome J.K. Dobbins back to their backfield.

Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL in late August last year. The running back is inching closer to his return, but that might not happen this Sunday.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Dobbins was a limited practice participant for the second straight day.

Lamar Jackson seemed to tip his teammate's Week 1 status when telling reporters Wednesday that he hopes to see Dobbins back "in a couple of weeks."

"He's very eager to play," Jackson said. "I guess he's been hearing the outside noise. He's ready to go. I'm ready for him to go, too."

Per team reporter Clifton Brown, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins is "really ascending quickly." He plans to decide on his backfield plans by the end of the week.

Gus Edwards, also recovering from an ACL tear, will start the season on the physically unable to perform list and miss at least the first four weeks. That could once again leave the Ravens short-handed at running back in September.

The Ravens signed Mike Davis as an insurance option earlier this offseason, and they recently added Kenyan Drake as well. Those two would compete with Justice Hill for reps if Dobbins is sidelined for Baltimore's Week 1 matchup with the New York Jets.