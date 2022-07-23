Ravens Announce They've Waived A Veteran Corner

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Linebacker Tyus Bowser #54 of the Baltimore Ravens prays in the end zone prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens announced just moments ago that they've waived a veteran cornerback.

The AFC North franchise has reportedly waived veteran cornerback Iman Marshall.

Marshall, a 2019 fourth-round pick out of USC, has had awful luck with injuries during his professional career.

He spent most of his rookie season on the injured reserve. Then in 2020, Marshall tore his ACL in training camp and missed the whole year. In 2021, he participated a bit in training camp before once again landing back on the injured reserve for the season.

"The Ravens waived cornerback Iman Marshall Saturday," the team announced. "Marshall was a fourth-round pick in 2019 who has been plagued by injuries during his career. He hasn't played either of the past two seasons."

In four years at USC, Marshall totaled 218 tackles and six interceptions. Hopefully he lands back on his feet, gets healthy and earns a second chance somewhere.

The Ravens, meanwhile, will continue to be led by Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters at the cornerback position.