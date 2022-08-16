Ravens Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly trimming down their quarterback room before Tuesday's deadline for roster cuts.

All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. to reduce their roster from 90 to 85 players. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Ravens will move closer to that new limit by releasing Brett Hundley.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported that Hundley was not with the team for Tuesday's practice. The UCLA alum was positioned fourth on Baltimore's depth chart behind Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, and Anthony Brown.

A fifth-round pick in 2015, Hundley saw his only meaningful NFL playing time when Aaron Rodgers fractured his collarbone in 2017. Hundley registered 1,836 passing yards with nine passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 70.6 quarterback rating.

The Green Bay Packers went 3-6 in his nine starts, finishing 7-9 to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Hundley hasn't appeared in an NFL game since playing five snaps in the Arizona Cardinals' final game of the 2019 season. He threw just 11 passes over the year.

The Ravens signed Hundley in May before Jackson reported to team OTAs. He completed both of his pass attempts for 42 yards in Baltimore's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.