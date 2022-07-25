Ravens Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2013 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens worked out Corey Clement shortly before beginning training camp Tuesday.

They must have liked what they saw.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Ravens are signing the veteran back to an undisclosed deal.

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both recovering from ACL tears that sidelined them for all of 2021, will open camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Baltimore signed Mike Davis earlier this offseason.

Dobbins emphatically stated on Twitter last week that he'll be ready for Week 1, and Edwards could also start the season if his recovery goes according to plan. The Ravens can remove them from the PUP list at any time.

Baltimore had also worked out Wayne Gallman, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Clement averaged 4.0 yards per carry in four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, scoring six of his nine touchdowns as an undrafted rookie in 2017.

Stuck behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, the Wisconsin alum didn't receive much playing time for the Dallas Cowboys last season. He registered 169 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 39 touches while returning 11 kickoffs for 215 yards.

Clement likely won't factor much into Baltimore's regular-season plans if Dobbins and Edwards return. However, the Ravens may otherwise need the 27-year-old.