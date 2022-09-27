Ravens Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Tuesday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens cut a well-traveled defensive back on Tuesday.

The Ravens released cornerback Daryl Worley, who began his seventh NFL season with his sixth team. They also signed guard Zack Johnson to the practice guard and released wideout Makai Polk from the practice squad.

After joining Baltimore from the Detroit Lions late last season, Worley accrued five tackles in his only game played. He saw the field for just nine snaps (four on defense, five on special teams) in the Ravens' Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins this season.

The former third-round pick played 31 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2016 and 2017 and started 15 games for the Raiders in 2019. He tallied all five of his career interceptions during his first four seasons.

Baltimore made more tweaks to the practice squad on Tuesday. Along with cutting cornerback T.J. Carrie, the Ravens signed linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu with the position decimated by injuries. The Ravens also signed Jason Pierre-Paul to the active roster on Monday.