Ravens Make Decision On Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated DeSean Jackson from the practice squad three times since signing him in October.

Unable to elevate and send him back to the practice squad again, the Ravens have reportedly decided to give the veteran wide receiver a more stable roster spot.

Jackson's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Baltimore will sign him to the active roster.

Jackson has caught five of eight targets for 100 yards in three games with the team. After playing 21 combined snaps in Weeks 9 and 12, he logged 25 snaps in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos.

Although he recently turned 36, Jackson reminded the league of his downfield prowess when tallying a 62-yard catch in Week 12. He'll stick around to help an offense already light on wide receivers before placing Rashod Bateman on the injured reserve.

However, DeSean Jackson probably won't get a chance to play alongside Lamar Jackson this weekend. John Harbaugh said his star quarterback is "less likely" to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers after leaving Sunday's game with a knee injury.