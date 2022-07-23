Ravens Make Decision On Wide Receiver Who Missed First Day Of Training Camp

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Baltimore Ravens reported rookie wide receiver Devon Williams did not report for training camp.

It was feared Williams, an undrafted wideout out of Oregon, would potentially be cut without ever playing a snap for the AFC North Franchise.

However, the Ravens are giving him a second chance.

Baltimore has reinstated Williams. He'll be with the Ravens for the start of training camp.

"Missed this on yesterday's personnel notice, but the Ravens have reinstated UDFA WR Devon Williams (Oregon) from the reserve/did not report list. He's back on the 90-man," wrote Jeff Zrebiec.

It's plausible Williams didn't report for Ravens' training camp because of the recent passing of his former teammate, Oregon tight end Spencer Webb.

The Oregon football team hosted a memorial service in Webb's honor earlier this week. It's unclear if Williams attended, but the timeline certainly matches up.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of . Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly," Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens said in a statement.

Last season at Oregon, Williams caught 35 passes for 537 yards and four touchdowns.