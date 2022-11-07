Ravens Make Monday Night Decision On DeSean Jackson

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 22: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field on August 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A short-handed Baltimore Ravens offense will turn to DeSean Jackson for a potential spark.

The Ravens will go into Monday night's matchup against the New Orleans Saints without J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Rashod Bateman, and Mark Andrews. Hours before kickoff, they elevated Jackson from the practice squad.

Jackson joined Baltimore's practice squad approximately three weeks ago. The three-time Pro Bowler is now ready to make his team debut in primetime.

With 58 career receiving touchdowns and five 1,000-yard seasons, Jackson has made big plays throughout his NFL career. The 5'10" wideout has averaged 17.6 yards per catch across 14 seasons.

Jackson finished with fewer than 20 receiving yards in half of his 16 games last season, including two goose eggs, but he also topped 100 yards once for the Los Angeles Rams and another time with the Las Vegas Raiders.

While he may not be the dynamic game-changer of years past, the 35-year-old is still capable of burning a defense deep.

Lamar Jackson can use all the help he can get without Andrews and Bateman. Devin Duvermay, Isaiah Likely, and a questionable Demarcus Robinson (groin) will enter the matchup as his only options with double-digit receptions this season.

The Ravens will hope to catch lightning in a bottle from DeSean Jackson when facing the Saints on Monday Night Football, which starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.