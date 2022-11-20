Look: Ravens Announce Sunday Decision On Mark Andrews

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Tight end Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after making a catch against the Miami Dolphinsat M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Mark Andrews is back.

After missing Week 9's win over the New Orleans Saints with knee and shoulder injuries, the star tight end will return. The Baltimore Ravens announced Sunday morning that he's active for their Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Following a dominant 2021 season, Andrews was solidifying his status as one of the game's premier tight ends by registering 455 receiving yards and five touchdowns through six games.

However, he went catchless for the first time since his 2018 rookie campaign in Week 7 before tallying 33 yards the following game. Andrews sat out one game before getting more time to heal with a bye week.

Andrews still handily leads the Ravens in receiving yards this season. In his absence, no player exceeded two catches or 24 receiving yards during a 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Lamar Jackson will certainly welcome back his top target as the Ravens fight to secure their AFC North lead. The game at M&T Bank Stadium starts at 1 p.m. ET.