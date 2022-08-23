Ravens Running Back Is Out For At Least 4 Games

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Gus Edwards won't return to NFL action in September.

The Baltimore Ravens running back tore his ACL shortly before beginning the 2021 season. After missing the entire year, his comeback will have to wait at least four games.

Baltimore placed Edwards on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday. The 27-year-old won't be eligible to play until Week 5.

Two weeks ago, per Ravens reporter Ryan Mink, head coach John Harbaugh said he expects Edwards to return strong at some point this season.

"Gus is doing really well," Harbaugh said. "He's kind of a patient rehab guy. I don't know that he'll be the first week, but before the season's over I think he's going to be roaring and ready to go."

Edwards has averaged 5.2 yards per carry in 43 career games with the Ravens from 2018 to 2020. He was also remarkably consistent, finishing each of those three seasons within the range of 710-725 rushing yards.

The Ravens hope to have J.K. Dobbins, who also tore his ACL last year, back for their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets. If the former Ohio State star isn't ready, Mike Davis could receive a significant backfield role to start the season.

Justice Hill, Nate McCrary, and rookie Tyler Badie will vie for a roster spot and increased playing time and Edwards completes his road to recovery.