Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback.

On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time.

On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.

Hundley is excited to get going.

"Let’s get to work @Ravens," his agent announced on Monday afternoon.

The Ravens believe that Jackson's injury will be more of a days - not weeks - thing, but they still need some depth at the position.

Baltimore is coming off a win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens are 8-4 on the year.