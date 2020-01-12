ESPN’s 2nd Half Prediction For Ravens-Titans

Well, we really didn’t see this one going the way it has so far. The Tennessee Titans have done an incredible job of bottling up MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson, and lead the Baltimore Ravens 14-6 at the half.

The Ravens got themselves into better position before the half, scoring on a Justin Tucker field goal on its final play. That cut the Titans’ lead to eight.

Still, Tennessee looks like it has a great gameplan on defense, and the combo of Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill has been impressive on offense. Tannehill has two touchdown throws, while Henry has been his physically imposing self, barrelling for 56 yards on 11 carries in the first half.

The Titans also forced a rare Jackson mistake, picking him off early in the game to set up a short field. Tannehill found Jonnu Smith, who made an incredible touchdown to open scoring.

Jackson is 12-for-22 for 169 yards and a pick, but has been held to just 27 yards on nine carries.

Baltimore was a 9.5-point favorite entering the game. At the half, ESPN’s FPI has the Titans with a very slight edge, giving the team a 56.5-percent chance to win.

If the Ravens come back to win this one, that late-first half score could wind up making a huge difference.

Baltimore gets the ball to start the half.