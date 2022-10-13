Ravens Top Wide Receiver Missing Practice Again Today

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens could once again play without their premier wide receiver.

As noted by ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Rashod Bateman missed Thursday's practice. The second-year pro hasn't taken the field since injuring his left foot in Week 4's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

With Bateman out of action last Sunday, tight end Mark Andrews registered 89 of Baltimore's 174 receiving yards. Devin Duvernay, the only other pass-catcher to hit double digits, recorded 54 yards on five catches in a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Even with Bateman sidelined in Week 5, he leads all Ravens wide receivers with 22 targets and 243 receiving yards this season. Beyond him and Duvernay, all other Baltimore wideouts have combined for 73 yards.

With Marquise Brown traded to the Arizona Cardinals, Bateman looked poised to make a major leap this season. Last year's first-round pick opened the 2022 campaign with touchdowns in each of his first two games.

The Ravens will likely play without Bateman when facing the New York Giants this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.