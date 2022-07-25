Ravens Worked Out 2 Veteran Running Backs Monday

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Although the Baltimore Ravens will hope to bring back their top running backs to start 2022, they're also reportedly seeking reinforcements.

Before beginning training camp, Baltimore placed J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Each back is fighting to return from an ACL tear that sidelined them throughout 2021.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Ravens could fortify their depth chart after working out running backs Wayne Gallman and Corey Clement.

After a solid run with the New York Giants to end the 2020 season, Gallman recorded just 125 yards in six games with the Atlanta Falcons last year. He never touched the ball in two games with the Minnesota Vikings.

Clement scored six touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, but his role deteriorated over the ensuing three seasons. He recorded 140 rushing yards on 33 carries for the Dallas Cowboys last year.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week that Dobbins may not be ready for Week 1. Dobbins, however, insisted that his recovery is going well and he'll "damn sure" be back in time to start the season.

Rapoport also said Edwards "seems like he should be on track" for Week 1.

The Ravens churned through veteran backs all last season, giving Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, and Latavius Murray reps. While they didn't retain any of those players this offseason, they signed Mike Davis as an insurance policy.

After a season of atrocious backfield luck, the Ravens won't want any summer signing to play a meaningful role for them this fall.

UPDATE (6:43 p.m. ET): The Ravens have signed Clement, according to Jordan Schultz.