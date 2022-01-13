Ray Lewis Reacts To Julian Edelman’s Crazy Super Bowl Bet

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is so confident his old team and old quarterback will meet in the Super Bowl, he’s putting serious money on it.

This week, Edelman revealed he put down a $100,000 bet on the Patriots facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LVI. Needless to say, this is a bold wager, considering New England is the No. 6 seed in the AFC and is rolling into the playoffs with a rookie quarterback.

Ray Lewis, who competed against Edelman for years in the AFC postseason, does not share the longtime Patriots’ belief in this potential Super Bowl matchup. When Lewis was told about Edelman’s bet on CBS Sports Network, he was stunned.

“I’m gonna call him right now. I need to pray for him. Me and him got to do some therapy,” Lewis said. “He put $100,000 on the Patriots and Bucs going to the Super Bowl? He got a lot of money to spend.”

If the Bucs and Patriots do make it to the big game, the only person who might be happier about it than Julian Edelman is Roger Goodell. That Super Bowl matchup would produce through-the-roof ratings.

For now, New England will begin its playoff journey at Buffalo on Saturday night, while the Bucs will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.